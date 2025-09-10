India's Road to Automotive Supremacy: A Five-Year Vision

On Wednesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced an ambitious goal to elevate India's automobile industry to global leadership within five years. He expressed confidence due to India's skilled workforce and the presence of major automotive companies in the country.

Gadkari highlighted that India's automobile sector has grown from Rs 14 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore since he took office, with aspirations to compete against industry giants like the US and China. The focus is now on cost-effective electric vehicles and expanding production to meet domestic demand and export opportunities.

The minister emphasized the need for more electric buses and the potential of flex-fuel engines to reduce pollution. He also addressed the challenges of adopting E20 fuel amidst opposition from the powerful petroleum lobby, asserting that ethanol production could decrease foreign oil dependence.