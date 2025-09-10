In a surprising turn, U.S. producer prices declined in August as trade services margins compressed and goods prices saw only a slight uptick. This movement suggests that domestic businesses might be shouldering some of the impact of tariffs on imports.

Despite sustained import duties, the absence of sharp producer price increases could indicate softening domestic demand amid a struggling labor market. With the Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates next Wednesday, a quarter-point reduction seems likely in the face of ongoing trade uncertainties and weak economic signals.

The latest data from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.1% drop in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand, counter to economists' projections of a 0.3% rise. The role of service prices, especially trade services, was pivotal in this decline, alongside a moderate increase in certain goods prices.

