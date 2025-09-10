Left Menu

Priti Adani: From Dentistry Dreams to Nation-Building Visions

Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, shared her journey from dentistry to philanthropy at the AVPN Global Conference 2025. Driven by faith in her husband Gautam Adani's vision, she emphasized the foundation's impact on 9.6 million lives annually across five key pillars in Indian villages.

Updated: 10-09-2025 20:33 IST
Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, reflected on her life-altering decision to leave her dental practice. Speaking at the 2025 AVPN Global Conference, she emphasized her unwavering faith in her husband, Gautam Adani, whose vision for India inspired her to join his journey in nation-building.

The Adani Foundation now impacts over 9.6 million lives annually, spanning more than 7,000 villages across India. Priti acknowledged the initially unexpected path but highlighted the foundation's efforts in education, health, infrastructure, livelihoods, and climate action, fueled by a USD 7 billion philanthropic pledge.

In her keynote, she stressed the importance of human stories. While numbers demonstrate scale, Priti called for responsibility and action, unveiling stories of relief, growth, and empowerment. Her speech urged attendees to commit to meaningful change and transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

