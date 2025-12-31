Om Birla Encourages Nation-Building for New Year 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has ushered in New Year greetings, urging citizens to view the occasion not just as a date change but as a call to action for personal and national growth.

Addressing the nation, Birla expressed hopes for new aspirations and happiness as 2026 begins. He underlined the importance of coming together to foster positive transformation and the significance of supporting Swadeshi products as a cornerstone of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Furthermore, Birla called on every citizen to delve into the Constitution's ideals of justice, equality, and liberty, advocating for these principles to be mirrored in daily life. Stressing collective efforts toward development, he expressed optimism that, with dedication and unity, 2026 will herald a bright chapter for the country and its people.

