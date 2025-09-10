Paving the Way to Zero: India's Bold Road Safety Initiative

India's government is intensifying its efforts to reduce road fatalities to zero, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Wednesday.

During a road safety event organized by Zomato and Uber, Gadkari emphasized that road safety issues encompass not just engineering, but also human behavior. He stressed a collaborative approach to achieve this ambitious goal by 2030. A recent Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) report highlighted a 4.2% increase in accidents in 2023, with an alarming rate of 20 fatalities every hour.

To tackle this, the 'Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan' campaign has been launched, supported by Zomato and Uber. Both companies are advocating for safety, integrating the campaign through their platforms to encourage responsible driving practices. The initiative emphasizes the notion that safety must precede speed, underlining community-driven action as crucial for safer roads.

