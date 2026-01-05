Hubert Hurkacz Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Zverev

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz made a triumphant return to the tennis court after a seven-month hiatus due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist defeated world number three Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 in the United Cup on Monday.

Iga Swiatek also delivered a stellar performance, overcoming an early setback to defeat Eva Lys 3-6 6-3 6-4, ensuring Poland's victory in the Group F tie. This victory comes after Hurkacz underwent surgery in July following his withdrawal from the 2025 Wimbledon edition.

Poland's tennis team is set to meet the Netherlands for their final group match on Wednesday, aiming to maintain their momentum. The players' resilience and determination were on full display, with Hurkacz expressing gratitude for his return to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)