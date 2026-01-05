Left Menu

Hubert Hurkacz Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Zverev

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz made a stunning return after a seven-month hiatus due to a knee injury, defeating world number three Alexander Zverev at the United Cup. Both Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek secured victories, clinching the Group F tie for Poland. Poland will face Netherlands next.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz made a triumphant return to the tennis court after a seven-month hiatus due to a knee injury. The 28-year-old former Wimbledon semi-finalist defeated world number three Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 in the United Cup on Monday.

Iga Swiatek also delivered a stellar performance, overcoming an early setback to defeat Eva Lys 3-6 6-3 6-4, ensuring Poland's victory in the Group F tie. This victory comes after Hurkacz underwent surgery in July following his withdrawal from the 2025 Wimbledon edition.

Poland's tennis team is set to meet the Netherlands for their final group match on Wednesday, aiming to maintain their momentum. The players' resilience and determination were on full display, with Hurkacz expressing gratitude for his return to the court.

