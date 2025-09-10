Left Menu

European Markets: Fashion Giants Rise as Tech Stocks Tumble

European stock indices saw fluctuations as gains from fashion giant Inditex were offset by declines in the technology sector. While Spain's index rose, overall European markets faced pressure from geopolitical tensions and fiscal concerns, particularly in France. The tech sector, specifically, ended its recent upward trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares edged downwards on Wednesday despite a boost from Inditex, Spain's fast-fashion powerhouse. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.05% lower, with gains in retail and aerospace tempered by a slump in technology stocks, marking a 1.65% decline in the day's poorest performing sector.

Inditex surged 6.4% buoyed by a sales rebound, lifting Spain's index by 1.25% to a recent peak. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions heightened as Poland intercepted drones amid ongoing clashes in Ukraine, further unsettling market stability.

France's CAC 40 saw a slight rise following President Macron's appointment of Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister. However, persistent fiscal challenges and a cautious outlook from S&P Global temper optimism, as investors await critical indicators from the ECB's upcoming monetary policy decision.

