Left Menu

Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

Mexico plans to increase tariffs on automobiles from Asia, especially China, to 50% from 20%. The move aims to maximize the tariff levels allowed, affecting light vehicles and auto parts. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the decision, emphasizing a focus on Asian automotive imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST
Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is set to implement a significant increase in tariffs on automobile imports from Asia, with a particular focus on Chinese vehicles. The tariff rate will surge from 20% to 50%, as announced by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard clarified that the tariffs, applicable to light vehicles and auto parts, will be raised to the maximum level legally permissible. This economic measure aims to address various trade dynamics and protect domestic automotive industries.

The decision underscores Mexico's strategic trade posture and the balancing of economic interests amidst a shifting global automotive market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysteries of Mars: Signs of Life in Reddish Rock Sample

Mysteries of Mars: Signs of Life in Reddish Rock Sample

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes in Sanaa Amid Houthi Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes in Sanaa Amid Houthi Conflict

 Global
3
Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

 Global
4
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025