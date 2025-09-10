Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports
Mexico plans to increase tariffs on automobiles from Asia, especially China, to 50% from 20%. The move aims to maximize the tariff levels allowed, affecting light vehicles and auto parts. Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the decision, emphasizing a focus on Asian automotive imports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:47 IST
Mexico is set to implement a significant increase in tariffs on automobile imports from Asia, with a particular focus on Chinese vehicles. The tariff rate will surge from 20% to 50%, as announced by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.
Ebrard clarified that the tariffs, applicable to light vehicles and auto parts, will be raised to the maximum level legally permissible. This economic measure aims to address various trade dynamics and protect domestic automotive industries.
The decision underscores Mexico's strategic trade posture and the balancing of economic interests amidst a shifting global automotive market landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- tariffs
- automobiles
- Asia
- China
- Ebrard
- Economy
- imports
- vehicles
- auto parts
Advertisement