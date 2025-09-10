Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

Mexico is set to implement a significant increase in tariffs on automobile imports from Asia, with a particular focus on Chinese vehicles. The tariff rate will surge from 20% to 50%, as announced by Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard clarified that the tariffs, applicable to light vehicles and auto parts, will be raised to the maximum level legally permissible. This economic measure aims to address various trade dynamics and protect domestic automotive industries.

The decision underscores Mexico's strategic trade posture and the balancing of economic interests amidst a shifting global automotive market landscape.

