Left Menu

Amul Confirms No Change in Pouch Milk Prices Amid New GST Reforms

Amul assures no impact on pouch milk prices as GST changes exempt them. The company's MD states such milk always attracted a zero percent GST rate. UHT milk, however, will see price cuts as GST reduces from 5% to nil. Finance Minister praises the GST reform as historic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:51 IST
Amul Confirms No Change in Pouch Milk Prices Amid New GST Reforms
Amul (Images: ANI file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid forthcoming changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on September 22, Amul has confirmed that the prices of their packaged milk products will remain unaffected. The reputable dairy brand emphasized that since pouch milk has always been subject to a zero percent GST rate, its price will not see any reduction.

In an interaction with ANI, Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, clarified any misconceptions. He confirmed, 'There is no change proposed in prices of fresh pouch milk as there is no reduction in GST. It has always been zero percent GST on pouch milk.' Mehta's comments came amidst reports that suggested possible price reductions under a revised GST framework.

The GST rationalization will notably affect Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk, which will enjoy a reduced GST rate from 5 percent to zero, making it cheaper. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, hailed these GST measures announced on September 3 as a 'Next-Gen GST Reform'. These changes aim to ease living costs and stimulate economic growth. The 56th GST Council meeting resolved to streamline GST rates into two primary slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent, effectively merging the current 12 percent and 28 percent rates, a move perceived as a beneficial Diwali gift to the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

 India
2
Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

Pogacar Poised to Conquer UCI Road World Championships

 Global
3
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025