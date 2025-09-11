Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects Secures Major Contracts Worth Rs 2,720 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International and its subsidiaries have secured Rs 2,720 crore worth of orders in Power Transmission & Distribution and Buildings & Factories sectors. The company aims to strengthen its order book and maintain its leadership with projects across 30 countries, totaling orders worth Rs 12,620 crore for FY26.

  • India

Kalpataru Projects International, along with its subsidiaries, has secured substantial orders amounting to Rs 2,720 crore. The new contracts include projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and the Buildings and Factories (B&F) sectors.

The company expressed satisfaction with the successful securing of these orders, noting that repeat contracts from private real estate developers have bolstered their B&F order book. To date in FY26, the company's order intake has reached Rs 12,620 crores.

Kalpataru Projects is executing projects in more than 30 countries, asserting a global presence across 75 countries. It maintains a leadership position in its sectors, supported by strong organizational capabilities and advanced technical expertise.

