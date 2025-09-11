Kalpataru Projects Secures Major Contracts Worth Rs 2,720 Crore
Kalpataru Projects International and its subsidiaries have secured Rs 2,720 crore worth of orders in Power Transmission & Distribution and Buildings & Factories sectors. The company aims to strengthen its order book and maintain its leadership with projects across 30 countries, totaling orders worth Rs 12,620 crore for FY26.
Kalpataru Projects International, along with its subsidiaries, has secured substantial orders amounting to Rs 2,720 crore. The new contracts include projects in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and the Buildings and Factories (B&F) sectors.
The company expressed satisfaction with the successful securing of these orders, noting that repeat contracts from private real estate developers have bolstered their B&F order book. To date in FY26, the company's order intake has reached Rs 12,620 crores.
Kalpataru Projects is executing projects in more than 30 countries, asserting a global presence across 75 countries. It maintains a leadership position in its sectors, supported by strong organizational capabilities and advanced technical expertise.