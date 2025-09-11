South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

In a recent press conference, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the decision to halt plans for revising the capital gains tax on stock investments. This decision aims to protect market stability after public resistance and concerns regarding potential negative impacts on the stock market.

President Lee underscored the importance of reforms to address the 'Korea Discount', a term used to describe the undervaluation of South Korean companies. Key measures include enhancing transparency and increasing domestic stock investments, which have already begun to boost the KOSPI index.

While plans to raise the stock transaction tax remain, Lee's reform agenda has sparked optimism among investors. His proposals, inspired by successful strategies from Japan, promise stronger market performance with a focus on corporate governance and shareholder protection.