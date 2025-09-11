Left Menu

South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has decided not to pursue revising the capital gains tax threshold on stock investments. This comes after public backlash and concerns over market impacts. Lee emphasizes reforms and increased domestic stock investment to counter the 'Korea Discount', with the KOSPI index benefiting from these announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:03 IST
South Korean Stock Market Surges Amid Reform Promises
Lee Jae Myung

In a recent press conference, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the decision to halt plans for revising the capital gains tax on stock investments. This decision aims to protect market stability after public resistance and concerns regarding potential negative impacts on the stock market.

President Lee underscored the importance of reforms to address the 'Korea Discount', a term used to describe the undervaluation of South Korean companies. Key measures include enhancing transparency and increasing domestic stock investments, which have already begun to boost the KOSPI index.

While plans to raise the stock transaction tax remain, Lee's reform agenda has sparked optimism among investors. His proposals, inspired by successful strategies from Japan, promise stronger market performance with a focus on corporate governance and shareholder protection.

TRENDING

1
Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

 India
2
Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

Delhi Police Dismantles Terror Module with Pakistani Connection

 India
3
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
4
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025