Poland Strengthens Airspace Security Amid Rising Tensions

Poland has implemented stringent airspace restrictions along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine, as confirmed by the Armed Forces' Operational Command on Thursday. The move comes amid rising tensions following several drone incursions into the NATO member nation's airspace.

On Wednesday, Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with the support of NATO ally aircraft. This marks the first known instance of the Western military alliance engaging in shots during Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Polish Air Navigation Agency announced that air traffic restrictions under the restricted zone EP R129 have been enforced. Effective from 2200 GMT on Wednesday until December 9, these restrictions limit flights from sunrise to sunset, with a comprehensive flight ban on civilian drones 24 hours a day.

