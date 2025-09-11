Inflation Woes: Fed Faces Tough Choices Amid Rising Prices

US inflation recently experienced an uptick, largely driven by import tariffs, setting the stage for a challenging Federal Reserve meeting. Economists suggest consumer prices rose by 2.9% in August compared to last year, up from a 2.7% increase in July, indicating heightened economic pressures.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, remained steady at 3.1%, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target. This moderate rise intensifies the conundrum for the Fed as it navigates pressure from President Trump to reduce short-term interest rates, with hopes of stimulating borrowing and economic growth.

Amid reports of dwindling job growth and rising unemployment at 4.3%, the Fed contemplates its next move. Chair Jerome Powell noted job concerns while suggesting potential interest rate cuts. Court rulings impeded Trump's effort to dismiss Fed governor Lisa Cook, introducing further complexity to the scenario.

