Left Menu

Inflation Woes: Fed Faces Tough Choices Amid Rising Prices

US inflation rates nudged higher, influenced by tariffs, challenging the Federal Reserve's decision-making. With consumer prices increasing 2.9% in August, pressure mounts on the Fed. While job growth stumbles, the Trump administration's influence over the Fed intensifies, as the President seeks lower interest rates to propel economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:17 IST
Inflation Woes: Fed Faces Tough Choices Amid Rising Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US inflation recently experienced an uptick, largely driven by import tariffs, setting the stage for a challenging Federal Reserve meeting. Economists suggest consumer prices rose by 2.9% in August compared to last year, up from a 2.7% increase in July, indicating heightened economic pressures.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, remained steady at 3.1%, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target. This moderate rise intensifies the conundrum for the Fed as it navigates pressure from President Trump to reduce short-term interest rates, with hopes of stimulating borrowing and economic growth.

Amid reports of dwindling job growth and rising unemployment at 4.3%, the Fed contemplates its next move. Chair Jerome Powell noted job concerns while suggesting potential interest rate cuts. Court rulings impeded Trump's effort to dismiss Fed governor Lisa Cook, introducing further complexity to the scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clash

Young Dhakishneshwar Set to Make Waves Against Switzerland in Davis Cup Clas...

 Germany
2
Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

Chelsea Hit with 74 FA Charges Over Regulation Breaches

 Global
3
Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

Investor Connect Fuels Growth in Chhattisgarh's Small-Scale Industries

 India
4
Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

Fugitive Flees Hospital with Stolen Rifle in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025