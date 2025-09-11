Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

In a spectacular event on September 10, 2025, Triton Valves Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Mysore Hall, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. The event honored the company's legacy in automotive innovation and its substantial market presence.

Key figures, including His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nandan Nilekani of Infosys, and Swapnil Jain of Ather Energy, graced the occasion. The evening featured the unveiling of a commemorative book, a fireside chat with industry leaders, and reflections from Anuradha Gokarn on Triton's remarkable journey.

The celebration underscored Triton's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and its role in India's economic growth. Having expanded its global footprint to 12 countries, Triton Valves continues to lead in engineering solutions, from automotive to aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)