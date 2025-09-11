Left Menu

Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves Limited celebrated its 50th anniversary with a grand event attended by industry leaders and dignitaries. Highlights included the unveiling of a commemorative book by the Maharaja of Mysore and a panel discussion on India's entrepreneurial spirit. Triton remains a leader in automotive valve manufacturing, contributing to global mobility solutions.

Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Glorious Years with His Highness the Maharaja of Mysuru, Industry Icons Nandan Nilekani, Swapnil Jain, and Auto Sector Leaders. Image Credit: ANI
Triton Valves Limited, renowned as India's largest manufacturer of automotive tyre valves, celebrated five decades of innovation and excellence at a grand event held at Mysore Hall, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru on September 10, 2025. The ceremony marked 50 years of pioneering achievements in the automotive industry.

The event was graced by notable figures including the Maharaja of Mysore, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani, and Ather Energy Co-founder Swapnil Jain. The Maharaja unveiled the commemorative book 'Core Strength' during the evening, engaging in a storytelling session to reflect on Triton's illustrious journey.

In a panel discussion titled 'Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,' industry leaders deliberated on India's economic growth and Triton Valves' pivotal role in the nation's entrepreneurial spirit. Anuradha Gokarn expressed gratitude to stakeholders, outlining Triton's commitment to innovation and contribution to India's engineering landscape. Triton now looks forward, with a presence in 12 countries and diversified engineering solutions in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

