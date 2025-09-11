Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

Chhattisgarh has announced investment proposals totaling over Rs 967 crore during the Bastar Investor Connect event, highlighting sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and food processing. These initiatives are projected to create more than 2,100 jobs, according to government sources.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the event, emphasizing the government's focus on Bastar as part of its new industrial policy. Sai highlighted Bastar's natural resources and the potential for transforming it into a central hub of development in Chhattisgarh, despite historical challenges posed by Maoism.

With a push towards 'ease of doing business', Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy includes over 350 reforms to attract investments, alongside special grant provisions. The government has pledged infrastructure improvements and incentives for industries, including tourism, IT, and pharmaceuticals, aiming for a Naxal-free Bastar by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)