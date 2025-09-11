Left Menu

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving new train stoppages at three locations. The decision, impacting lakhs in Lower Assam and Bodoland, aims to improve connectivity and stimulate local development, with five trains gaining new halt points as an experiment.

In a significant move to enhance regional connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning new stoppages for five trains on an experimental basis.

The added halts at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations are expected to ease travel for millions in the Lower Assam and Bodoland regions, fostering both connectivity and development, according to the Chief Minister.

The trains incorporating these new halts include the Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express, Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express, New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express, and Alipurduar–Guwahati Siphung Express. This initiative follows a formal request from Sarma to the railway minister earlier this month.

