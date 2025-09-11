Left Menu

Slovenia Imposes Travel Ban on Bosnian Serb Leader

Slovenia has imposed a travel ban on Milorad Dodik, the separatist leader from the Serb part of Bosnia. Dodik, sentenced to one year in jail and banned from politics for defying an international peace envoy's order, faces increased international measures, as announced by Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon.

Slovenia has enacted a travel ban against Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb separatist leader. Dodik had been sentenced to a year in jail, along with a political ban, for opposing an international peace envoy's directives.

The diplomatic repercussions of Dodik's defiant actions have now reached Slovenia, marking a significant step by the country in this ongoing geopolitical issue. The decision was confirmed publicly by Deputy Prime Minister Matej Arcon.

This move signals Slovenia's stance on political defiance in the region, as global scrutiny intensifies on Dodik's activities and the broader consequences for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

