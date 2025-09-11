SpiceJet's Precautionary Return: Safety First on Suspected Tailpipe Fire

SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound aircraft returned to the bay at Delhi airport on Thursday following a suspected tailpipe fire reported by another aircraft. The Boeing 737-8 was subjected to extensive engineering checks, which revealed no anomalies, according to SpiceJet, and the aircraft was subsequently cleared for takeoff.

The flight, designated as SG041, originally departed from Delhi at approximately 3 p.m. and reached Kathmandu around 5:10 p.m. Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com provided these details. Sources indicate the flight was delayed by nearly seven hours from its scheduled morning departure.

The airline addressed the incident in a statement to PTI, emphasizing that no warnings or alerts were detected in the cockpit, yet the crew opted to return to the bay as a precautionary move. A tailpipe fire, often occurring on the ground during start or shutdown, caused concern but was not confirmed in this instance.

