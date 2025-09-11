Unexpected Landings: Indonesian Air Force Visits Chennai
Three Indonesian Air Force aircraft landed at Chennai Airport on Thursday evening. The purpose of their visit was not specified. The planes are currently en route to another destination and are slated to depart by Friday.
Three aircraft from the Indonesian Air Force made an unexpected stop at Chennai Airport on Thursday evening, according to official sources.
The reason behind their visit remains undisclosed. The aircraft are reportedly passing through Chennai while en route to another destination.
They are scheduled to continue their journey and are expected to depart by Friday.
