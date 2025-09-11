Mahindra's Commitment to E20 Fuel: A Safe Transition for Petrol Engines

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its petrol engines are fully compatible with E20 fuel, ensuring safety for all its vehicles. In addition, customers need not be concerned about warranty issues, as the company intends to honor all commitments related to E20 fuel usage.

As of April 2025, new vehicles have been calibrated for E20 fuel to optimize both acceleration and fuel efficiency. However, older models may experience slight variations in performance due to the absence of specific calibration.

According to M&M CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta, these adjustments reflect compliance with government regulations, ensuring safety and reliability for all Mahindra vehicles on Indian roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)