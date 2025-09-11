Left Menu

Exporters Urge RBI for Strategic Banking Support Amidst Sector Challenges

The Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) has sought urgent involvement from the Reserve Bank of India, citing significant obstacles impacting the export sector, such as rising tariffs and input cost inflation. FIEO emphasizes that banks should evolve beyond financial facilitators to become long-term partners in export sustainability.

In discussions with the RBI, FIEO highlighted the necessity for banks to deliver adaptable credit solutions, timely credit restructuring, and advisory assistance to enable exporters to sustain operations and meet international commitments.

FIEO has also proposed extending the pre-shipment credit periods and a one-time 12-month moratorium on principal and interest repayments. These measures aim to provide crucial breathing space for recalibration and strategic realignment in response to evolving market conditions.

