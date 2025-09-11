Left Menu

IMF Raises Concerns Over U.S. Economic Strains

The U.S. economy is facing pressures with declining domestic demand and slower job growth, the IMF reports. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's target, but risks remain due to previous tariffs. Revised employment data is notably lower than average, prompting an upcoming review in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:51 IST
IMF Raises Concerns Over U.S. Economic Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. economy is exhibiting signs of strain following years of resilience, the International Monetary Fund reported on Thursday. Domestic demand is moderating and the rate of job growth has slowed.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack indicated that inflation is on track to align with the Federal Reserve's 2% target. However, she added that there are risks of inflation increasing, primarily due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports.

A recent downward revision in U.S. employment data was described by Kozack as "a bit larger" than the historical average, raising concerns. IMF staff plan to discuss these findings with U.S. authorities during their scheduled economic review in November.

TRENDING

1
Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

 India
2
Five killed, at least 10 injured as roadways bus overturns in Lucknow's Kakori area: Police.

Five killed, at least 10 injured as roadways bus overturns in Lucknow's Kako...

 India
3
India's Biofuel Revolution: Ethanol and Isobutanol Lead the Way

India's Biofuel Revolution: Ethanol and Isobutanol Lead the Way

 India
4
India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Leap Forward

India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Leap Forward

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025