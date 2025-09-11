IMF Raises Concerns Over U.S. Economic Strains

The U.S. economy is exhibiting signs of strain following years of resilience, the International Monetary Fund reported on Thursday. Domestic demand is moderating and the rate of job growth has slowed.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack indicated that inflation is on track to align with the Federal Reserve's 2% target. However, she added that there are risks of inflation increasing, primarily due to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports.

A recent downward revision in U.S. employment data was described by Kozack as "a bit larger" than the historical average, raising concerns. IMF staff plan to discuss these findings with U.S. authorities during their scheduled economic review in November.