Tragic Bus Accident in Kakori Leaves Five Dead, Multiple Injured

A state roadways bus overturned in Kakori, resulting in five deaths and over ten injuries. The accident occurred after the driver reportedly lost control and the bus collided with a water tanker, plunging into a ditch at a road construction site. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Tragedy struck in the Kakori area when a state roadways bus overturned, claiming the lives of five individuals and injuring more than ten others. The incident unfolded as the bus, traveling from Hardoi, collided with a water tanker after the driver lost control.

The vehicle plunged into a 20-foot-deep ditch amid ongoing road construction, complicating rescue efforts. Locals and rescue teams worked tirelessly to extract the injured and transport them to a nearby health center, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Lucknow, Amrendra Singh Sengar.

Responding to the disaster, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district officials to guarantee immediate medical attention for the injured and extended his wishes for their swift recovery. The rescue operations continue as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

