Anthony Joshua in Tragic Car Accident: Two Fatalities Reported in Nigeria

British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, resulting in two deaths. Reports indicate Joshua sustained minor injuries. Local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash to determine what caused the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:39 IST
British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, as reported by local newspaper Punch. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Joshua, 36, who sustained minor injuries, was present at the scene where his vehicle collided with another car. Eyewitnesses have provided initial reports on the accident's occurrence.

The Nigerian police have launched an investigation to ascertain the factors leading to the crash. There was no immediate comment from Joshua regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

