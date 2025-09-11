Infosys Announces Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program
IT services giant Infosys announced its largest share buyback program worth Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback will cover 10 crore equity shares priced at Rs 1,800 each, offering a 19% premium over recent trading prices. This move matches TCS's previous record buyback in 2022. Shareholder approval is pending.
Infosys, a prominent IT services company, revealed its largest-ever share buyback program, valued at Rs 18,000 crore, following a board meeting on September 11, 2025.
The buyback will involve purchasing 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 1,800 each, representing a 19% premium over the recent closing BSE price of Rs 1,509.5.
This initiative places Infosys at par with TCS's 2022 record buyback. The buyback awaits shareholder approval, becoming Infosys's latest in a series of similar initiatives since 2017.
