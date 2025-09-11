Left Menu

Infosys Announces Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program

IT services giant Infosys announced its largest share buyback program worth Rs 18,000 crore. The buyback will cover 10 crore equity shares priced at Rs 1,800 each, offering a 19% premium over recent trading prices. This move matches TCS's previous record buyback in 2022. Shareholder approval is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:32 IST
Infosys Announces Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a prominent IT services company, revealed its largest-ever share buyback program, valued at Rs 18,000 crore, following a board meeting on September 11, 2025.

The buyback will involve purchasing 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 1,800 each, representing a 19% premium over the recent closing BSE price of Rs 1,509.5.

This initiative places Infosys at par with TCS's 2022 record buyback. The buyback awaits shareholder approval, becoming Infosys's latest in a series of similar initiatives since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

 India
2
Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

 Global
3
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
4
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025