Infosys Announces Largest-Ever Share Buyback Program

Infosys, a prominent IT services company, revealed its largest-ever share buyback program, valued at Rs 18,000 crore, following a board meeting on September 11, 2025.

The buyback will involve purchasing 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 1,800 each, representing a 19% premium over the recent closing BSE price of Rs 1,509.5.

This initiative places Infosys at par with TCS's 2022 record buyback. The buyback awaits shareholder approval, becoming Infosys's latest in a series of similar initiatives since 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)