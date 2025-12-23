Left Menu

PRISM’s Push Towards IPO Gains Shareholder Approval

OYO's parent company, PRISM, received shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh equity issue as part of its upcoming IPO plans. The green light was given at an EGM, boosting PRISM's IPO efforts. Moody’s holds a stable outlook for PRISM’s financial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial move towards going public, OYO's parent firm PRISM has secured the necessary shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore via fresh equity issuance. The decision was unanimously green-lit during the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 20, 2025.

This development grants PRISM the latitude to tap into public markets when conditions are favorable, pending regulatory approvals. The shareholder agreement is seen as a pivotal step in PRISM's preparations for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Adding to the positive outlook, Moody's has reaffirmed PRISM's corporate family rating with a stable prognosis. The global rating agency anticipates PRISM's EBITDA to more than double to approximately USD 280 million in FY26, driven by its strategic expansion of premium storefronts and enhanced cost efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

