Market Anticipations: Fed's Next Move and Asian Rally

U.S. CPI data was firm but not alarming, prompting analysts to anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve rather than a 50-point cut. This outlook supports market rallies in Asia, with indexes in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan hitting highs. Pleas to revert to a single interest rate continue as bond yields influence mortgage rates.

Updated: 12-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:02 IST
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has shown firmer readings, but not enough to spark major concern. Analysts are adjusting forecasts, now anticipating a modest 25 basis points cut from the Federal Reserve next week, moving away from previous expectations of a 50-point reduction.

As a result, financial markets are optimistic, particularly in Asia where indexes in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are hitting record levels. The trend is supported by easing U.S. borrowing costs and a stable yet adaptable approach from the Federal Reserve.

Investors worldwide await upcoming market influences such as comments from ECB policymakers and economic data from the UK and EU. The currency markets have responded with some volatility, particularly with the Australian dollar and Norwegian crown showing notable strength against the dollar.

