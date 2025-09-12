Left Menu

Britain's Economic Stagnation: Factors and Future Prospects

Britain's economy saw no growth in July 2025, with manufacturing output declining significantly. While the services sector grew slightly, concerns about inflation and job losses persist. Sterling weakened, and the Bank of England is unlikely to cut rates. The annual GDP growth rate remained at 1.4%, as the economy grapples with global tariffs and domestic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 12:35 IST
Britain's Economic Stagnation: Factors and Future Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant update on its economic health, Britain's economy recorded zero monthly growth in July 2025, driven by a substantial drop in manufacturing output, which fell by 1.3%, particularly in the computers, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors. This aligns with economists' expectations of a sluggish start to the latter half of the year.

The services sector, which forms a larger part of the economy, posted a marginal 0.1% growth, slightly exceeding forecasts. However, concerns loom as inflation and rising job losses threaten economic stability. Economic expert Suren Thiru indicated a possible restrained period ahead, despite predictions of a boost from warm weather conditions.

The probability of the Bank of England cutting rates further seems slim, given the upward trajectory of inflation. Despite a robust economic performance in the first half of 2025, bolstered by increased government spending and pre-tariff export activity, economists warn of slowed growth due to global trade tensions and domestic challenges within the labor market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for employees from Sept 17: Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

CIL to provide additional accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for emplo...

 India
2
Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

Australia Fights Islamophobia: A Persistent Challenge

 Australia
3
Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exercises

Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exerc...

 Russian Federation
4
Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

Kerala's Urban Future: Embracing Rapid Growth and Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025