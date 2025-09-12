Britain's Economic Stagnation: Factors and Future Prospects
Britain's economy saw no growth in July 2025, with manufacturing output declining significantly. While the services sector grew slightly, concerns about inflation and job losses persist. Sterling weakened, and the Bank of England is unlikely to cut rates. The annual GDP growth rate remained at 1.4%, as the economy grapples with global tariffs and domestic challenges.
In a significant update on its economic health, Britain's economy recorded zero monthly growth in July 2025, driven by a substantial drop in manufacturing output, which fell by 1.3%, particularly in the computers, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors. This aligns with economists' expectations of a sluggish start to the latter half of the year.
The services sector, which forms a larger part of the economy, posted a marginal 0.1% growth, slightly exceeding forecasts. However, concerns loom as inflation and rising job losses threaten economic stability. Economic expert Suren Thiru indicated a possible restrained period ahead, despite predictions of a boost from warm weather conditions.
The probability of the Bank of England cutting rates further seems slim, given the upward trajectory of inflation. Despite a robust economic performance in the first half of 2025, bolstered by increased government spending and pre-tariff export activity, economists warn of slowed growth due to global trade tensions and domestic challenges within the labor market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
