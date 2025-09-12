Driving Change: Securing India's Automotive Future Amid Geopolitical Shifts

The Indian automotive industry is calling for increased collaboration with the government to secure essential raw materials, such as rare earth magnets, and technologies, as global geopolitical dynamics evolve. At the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), industry leaders emphasized the need for a resilient supply chain to position India as a competitive global hub.

ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah highlighted the strategic importance of securing critical materials like semiconductors and battery inputs. She pointed out that current challenges, including geopolitical volatility and trade wars, necessitate stronger government partnerships and international alliances. Marwah stressed that the industry stands at a significant juncture, with opportunities to enhance competitiveness.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for agile and diversified supply chains to withstand disruptions. He advocated for business partnerships supported by government intervention to leverage each country's strengths, whether in raw materials or technologies. Chandra noted that the shifting global trade and manufacturing landscape demands adaptive strategies from the Indian automotive sector.

