Bangalore Metro's Life-Saving Journey: Heart Transport Milestone

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a remarkable feat of human heart transportation, showcasing its role in life-saving missions. The organ was swiftly moved from Sparsh Hospital to Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro Station, marking a 20-minute journey across seven stations.

Assistant Security Officer Honne Gowda and Metro officials ensured smooth coordination with the medical team, prioritizing security and time efficiency throughout the transfer. The organ reached its destination on schedule, thereby facilitating a timely transplant at Apollo Hospital.

This operation exemplifies BMRCL's ongoing commitment to support medical institutions with efficient transport solutions. This successful mission follows a previous effort on August 1, where the Metro facilitated the transportation of a donated liver for transplant.

(With inputs from agencies.)