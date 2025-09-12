Left Menu

Bangalore Metro's Life-Saving Journey: Heart Transport Milestone

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited successfully transported a human heart in just 20 minutes for transplant from Sparsh Hospital to Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro Station. This efficient transfer underscores BMRCL's commitment to aiding medical institutions in life-saving missions. Security and coordination were crucial in this operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:13 IST
Bangalore Metro's Life-Saving Journey: Heart Transport Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a remarkable feat of human heart transportation, showcasing its role in life-saving missions. The organ was swiftly moved from Sparsh Hospital to Mantri Square Sampige Road Metro Station, marking a 20-minute journey across seven stations.

Assistant Security Officer Honne Gowda and Metro officials ensured smooth coordination with the medical team, prioritizing security and time efficiency throughout the transfer. The organ reached its destination on schedule, thereby facilitating a timely transplant at Apollo Hospital.

This operation exemplifies BMRCL's ongoing commitment to support medical institutions with efficient transport solutions. This successful mission follows a previous effort on August 1, where the Metro facilitated the transportation of a donated liver for transplant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

