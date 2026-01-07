Medical College Faces Withdrawal of Permission Amid Deficiencies

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revoked the permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence due to non-compliance with required standards. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) concluded this decision after a surprise inspection revealed significant shortcomings at the institution.

All students admitted to the institute for the 2025-26 academic year will now be relocated to other medical colleges within Jammu and Kashmir. According to the MARB order, the decision ensures that students will secure their seats without loss, as they will be accommodated in supernumerary slots.

The inspection uncovered a 39% deficiency in teaching faculty, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient clinical materials, prompting the MARB to withdraw the letter of permission initially granted. The college also faces financial repercussions as the MARB has opted to invoke the performance bank guarantee due to these procedural violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)