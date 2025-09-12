Britain's Economic Growth Stalls: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's economic expansion came to a halt in July, registering zero monthly growth as the country grapples with a substantial drop in factory output. The slowdown, though anticipated by economists, poses complications for the government ahead of the planned budget in November.

The Office for National Statistics highlighted a 1.3% drop in manufacturing output in July, primarily driven by declines in industries such as computers, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the services sector demonstrated slight growth, elevating by 0.1% against expectations.

The data further revealed that the goods trade deficit reached its highest level since January 2022, reflecting challenges in boosting exports amidst U.S. tariffs and increased imports from the European Union. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves targets streamlined tax measures as a path to revitalization, amidst ongoing inflation and economic headwinds.

