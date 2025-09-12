Left Menu

Britain's Economic Growth Stalls: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's economy experienced zero monthly growth in July, matching expectations for a slow start to the second half of 2025. Despite a robust first half, further expansion faces challenges from U.S. tariffs, rising inflation, and potential tax hikes. Manufacturing output fell, while services saw minor growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:44 IST
Britain's Economic Growth Stalls: A Looming Fiscal Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's economic expansion came to a halt in July, registering zero monthly growth as the country grapples with a substantial drop in factory output. The slowdown, though anticipated by economists, poses complications for the government ahead of the planned budget in November.

The Office for National Statistics highlighted a 1.3% drop in manufacturing output in July, primarily driven by declines in industries such as computers, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the services sector demonstrated slight growth, elevating by 0.1% against expectations.

The data further revealed that the goods trade deficit reached its highest level since January 2022, reflecting challenges in boosting exports amidst U.S. tariffs and increased imports from the European Union. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves targets streamlined tax measures as a path to revitalization, amidst ongoing inflation and economic headwinds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 Pakistan
3
South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

 Global
4
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025