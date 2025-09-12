Left Menu

Stock Markets Surge as Fed Rate Cuts Loom

Global stock markets are set for a weekly gain thanks to anticipated U.S. rate cuts, alleviating bond market stress and affecting the dollar. European shares dipped slightly, while Asian markets gained. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates next week amidst economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:49 IST
Stock Markets Surge as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets appeared poised for a weekly increase on Friday, buoyed by expectations of imminent U.S. rate cuts designed to alleviate global borrowing costs. This shift is expected to provide relief to tense bond markets while simultaneously exerting downward pressure on the dollar.

Amidst this backdrop, European shares experienced an initial 0.2% drop in Friday's trading, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also saw marginal declines. Despite these initial dips, the MSCI All Country World Index remained on track for a 1.7% weekly gain, demonstrating robust investor confidence. Simultaneously, gold prices continued their upward trajectory, marking a fourth consecutive weekly gain as investors remain cautious about ongoing global economic uncertainties.

In Asia, stock markets marked substantial gains, particularly in China where stocks surged to a three-and-a-half-year high. This rise can be attributed, in part, to ambitious expectations surrounding AI-driven earnings growth. Meanwhile, in the U.S., focus remained on the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts next week, with analysts predicting 125 basis points of cuts over the next five meetings.

TRENDING

1
Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

Political Firestorm: AI Video Sparks Outrage with Modi's Mother's Image

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Tragedy Strikes as Boats Capsize in Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 Pakistan
3
South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

South Korean Workers Reunite After U.S. Immigration Raid Ordeal

 Global
4
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production

India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Producti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025