Railway Board's Braj Mohan Agarwal Takes Early Exit

Braj Mohan Agarwal, a key figure in the Railway Board, has been granted voluntary retirement by the Indian Railway Management Service. Known for his role in overseeing traction and rolling stock, Agarwal's early departure is set for September 24, 2025.

His application, dated September 8, 2025, was approved by the President and accepted by the Board. Agarwal had a distinguished career, being elevated to Member in October 2024 from his previous role as DG (Safety).

Agarwal joined Indian Railways in 1990, contributing significantly in roles such as General Manager of the Modern Coach Factory and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer at the Rail Coach Factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)