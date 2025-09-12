Left Menu

Tragedy at Dakshineswar: Metro Security Under Scrutiny After Teen's Fatal Stabbing

A 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed during a dispute at Dakshineswar Metro Station in Kolkata, prompting alarm over security measures. The teen, Manojit Yadav, was reportedly attacked by a friend. Authorities are investigating how a weapon bypassed security checks. The Metropolitan Railway confirmed the incident occurred in a peripheral area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:28 IST
Tragedy at Dakshineswar: Metro Security Under Scrutiny After Teen's Fatal Stabbing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation at Dakshineswar Metro Station led to the tragic death of a 17-year-old student on Friday afternoon, sparking widespread concern among commuters and raising questions about security protocols, according to police officials.

The student, identified as Manojit Yadav from Baranagar and enrolled at Bagbazar High School, was reportedly involved in a heated argument with a friend when he was fatally attacked with a knife, the officer added.

The incident occurred in a non-ticketing area near the Dakshineshwar temple. Authorities are investigating the security breach, as initial findings highlight how a weapon bypassed Metro security. Metro Railway personnel maintain that stringent checks are conducted past the turnstile gates to prevent armed access.

TRENDING

1
Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth Concerns

Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth...

 India
2
Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

 Global
3
Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

 India
4
Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025