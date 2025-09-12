Tragedy at Dakshineswar: Metro Security Under Scrutiny After Teen's Fatal Stabbing

A violent altercation at Dakshineswar Metro Station led to the tragic death of a 17-year-old student on Friday afternoon, sparking widespread concern among commuters and raising questions about security protocols, according to police officials.

The student, identified as Manojit Yadav from Baranagar and enrolled at Bagbazar High School, was reportedly involved in a heated argument with a friend when he was fatally attacked with a knife, the officer added.

The incident occurred in a non-ticketing area near the Dakshineshwar temple. Authorities are investigating the security breach, as initial findings highlight how a weapon bypassed Metro security. Metro Railway personnel maintain that stringent checks are conducted past the turnstile gates to prevent armed access.