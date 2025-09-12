Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: United Airlines Flight 32 Diverts to Osaka

A United Airlines flight en route to Cebu, Philippines, made an emergency landing in Osaka, Japan, following a cargo fire alert. Two people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation of 142 passengers and crew via emergency slides. Attempts to reach the airline for comment were unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Airlines flight bound for Cebu, Philippines, was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, on Friday evening. The emergency move was prompted by a cargo fire indicator alarm that went off while the Boeing 737 was flying over the Pacific Ocean, according to Kyodo news agency reports.

There were 142 passengers and crew members aboard the plane, which had departed from Narita Airport near Tokyo. Upon landing, they evacuated via emergency slides, and reports indicate that two individuals sustained minor injuries during the process, as per the local Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Efforts to reach Kansai Airport officials, local authorities, United Airlines, and the Japanese Transport Ministry for further information were unsuccessful, as contact attempts were made outside of typical business hours.

