Emergency Landing Drama: United Airlines Flight 32 Diverts to Osaka

A United Airlines flight bound for Cebu, Philippines, was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, on Friday evening. The emergency move was prompted by a cargo fire indicator alarm that went off while the Boeing 737 was flying over the Pacific Ocean, according to Kyodo news agency reports.

There were 142 passengers and crew members aboard the plane, which had departed from Narita Airport near Tokyo. Upon landing, they evacuated via emergency slides, and reports indicate that two individuals sustained minor injuries during the process, as per the local Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Efforts to reach Kansai Airport officials, local authorities, United Airlines, and the Japanese Transport Ministry for further information were unsuccessful, as contact attempts were made outside of typical business hours.