CEAT Ltd. Passes on GST Benefits with Tyre Price Reduction
CEAT Ltd. has announced a price reduction across its entire tyre range following the GST rate cut from 28% to 18% on new pneumatic tyres and 5% on tractor tyres and tubes. The new prices, effective from September 22, 2025, are expected to make tyres more affordable, benefiting consumers and fostering growth.
CEAT Ltd., a leading tyre manufacturer, has announced a significant price reduction across its entire range of tyres. This move comes as a result of the recent decrease in the GST rate from 28% to 18% for new pneumatic tyres, and a further reduction to 5% for tractor tyres and tubes.
Effective from September 22, 2025, the new prices aim to pass on the benefits of the reduced GST directly to consumers. CEAT Managing Director & CEO Arnab Banerjee expressed that the lower prices will not only make vehicle operation more affordable but will also enhance road safety by encouraging timely tyre replacements.
Banerjee also highlighted that this change is expected to bolster formalisation and compliance within the tyre industry, while simultaneously promoting sustainable growth by making tyres more accessible.