India's Gas Market Reforms: A Win for Consumers

India's recent overhaul of pipeline tariffs by PNGRB is yielding consumer benefits as city gas operators announce CNG and PNG price cuts. The new tariff structure, effective January 2026, reduces distance-based zones, simplifying and lowering transportation costs, supporting cleaner energy adoption and reinforcing investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's natural gas market is witnessing significant consumer benefits following the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) regulatory overhaul of pipeline tariffs. This change is prompting city gas operators to reduce CNG and piped cooking gas (PNG) prices.

Think Gas has already announced reductions in CNG and domestic PNG prices in various states in anticipation of the new tariff regime set to start on January 1, 2026. Other city gas operators are expected to follow suit, further decreasing rates in the near future.

The revised tariff structure, announced by PNGRB on December 16, will simplify natural gas transportation by reducing distance-based zones from three to two, applying a unified rate nationwide. This reform, which supports the 'One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff' vision, is expected to lower regional disparities, enhance cost-effectiveness for consumers, and promote the use of cleaner fuels.

