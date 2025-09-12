Himachal's Bulk Drug Park Secures Green Light for Self-Reliance in Pharma

The Ministry of Environment has granted clearance for the Bulk Drug Park in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, marking a pivotal step for the pharmaceutical industry. Officials confirmed on Friday this project's alignment with India's self-reliance goals in drug production.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is leveraging schemes like the Bulk Drug Parks to bolster domestic API manufacturing. Environmental clearance marks the green light for the Una site, cutting dependency on global suppliers.

Costing Rs 2,071 crore, with over Rs 996 crore from the Centre, this development promises Rs 8,000-10,000 crore investment potential and jobs for 15,000-20,000 individuals, boosting Himachal's pharma industry and employment prospects.

