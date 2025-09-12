Mexican Tariffs on Chinese Goods Spark Diplomatic Talks
Mexican officials are scheduled to engage with Chinese representatives regarding Mexico's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the tariffs are not coercive. Affected goods, including automobiles, come from countries lacking trade agreements with Mexico. China criticized the impact on investor confidence and Mexico's business environment.
Next week, Mexican officials will meet with Chinese representatives to discuss Mexico's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that the tariffs are not meant as coercive measures.
The proposed tariffs will affect a range of goods from countries without trade agreements with Mexico, such as automobiles originating from China. President Sheinbaum clarified that the measures are not directed against any specific country.
China, however, expressed concern on Thursday over the tariff increase on Chinese cars, warning that the move could erode investor confidence and significantly impact Mexico's business climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)