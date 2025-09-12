Mexican Tariffs on Chinese Goods Spark Diplomatic Talks

Next week, Mexican officials will meet with Chinese representatives to discuss Mexico's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that the tariffs are not meant as coercive measures.

The proposed tariffs will affect a range of goods from countries without trade agreements with Mexico, such as automobiles originating from China. President Sheinbaum clarified that the measures are not directed against any specific country.

China, however, expressed concern on Thursday over the tariff increase on Chinese cars, warning that the move could erode investor confidence and significantly impact Mexico's business climate.

