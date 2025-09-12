Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Leap Towards Economic Synergy

India and the EU are diligently negotiating a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement to benefit businesses on both fronts. Commerce Minister Goyal emphasizes a balanced, fair approach to finalized terms. This partnership aims to foster trade, innovation, and economic integration, significantly impacting the automotive sector and broader economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:25 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Leap Towards Economic Synergy
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are closing in on a landmark Free Trade Agreement that promises to foster economic growth and cooperation between both regions. Speaking at the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association's 65th Annual Session, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the sincerity and commitment driving these negotiations, which aim to provide mutual benefits for businesses and consumers.

Minister Goyal emphasized the necessity of a balanced agreement, underscoring that fairness and equitable give-and-take are critical for success. Highlighting immense potential, he noted that the partnership would unlock opportunities for trade, investment, and technological collaboration, enriching the automotive component sector and enabling deeper economic engagement.

Furthermore, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic acknowledged unprecedented momentum in the discussions, aiming for finalization by year's end. Both leaders stressed mutual benefits: India's cost competitiveness and talent pool complement Europe's technological prowess, positioning India as a hub for global automotive manufacturing and contributing to a strategic, comprehensive economic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

