Emergency Landing Shakes Up SpiceJet Flight

A SpiceJet Q400 plane en route to Mumbai experienced a major scare when a wheel fell off shortly after take-off from Kandla. Despite the incident, the aircraft safely landed with 75 passengers onboard, declaring an emergency. Flight operations were briefly affected but quickly resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft, bound for Mumbai, faced a significant scare when a wheel fell off after departure from Kandla airport on Friday, necessitating an emergency landing. The aircraft safely touched down at Mumbai at 3.51 pm, according to Mumbai airport operator MIAL.

Flight SG2906, carrying 75 passengers, departed Kandla at 2.38 pm, slightly delayed from its scheduled time, and landed safely despite the missing rear right wheel, as confirmed by officials. An Air Traffic Controller at Kandla alerted the crew about the missing wheel.

The full emergency declaration allowed for a swift and safe landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This incident adds to a series of challenges faced by SpiceJet in recent months, including a previous mid-air window frame detachment in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

