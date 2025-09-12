Left Menu

Marico Completes Acquisition of True Elements

Fast-moving consumer goods company Marico has announced the acquisition of the remaining 46.02% equity stake in HW Wellness Solutions, making it a fully owned subsidiary. The move strengthens Marico's presence in the health and wellness sector, particularly in the healthy breakfast and snacking categories, and enhances its digital transformation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:48 IST
Home-grown FMCG giant Marico has finalized the acquisition of the remaining shares in HW Wellness Solutions, owner of the True Elements brand. This move follows Marico's initial investment in May 2022, making HW Wellness a fully-owned subsidiary.

The acquisition deal, priced at up to ₹138 crore, reinforces Marico's strategic aims to bolster its presence in the health and wellness market. This is part of Marico's broader strategy to enhance its portfolio with digital-first brands offering unique value propositions.

The transaction is set for completion by September 2025, contingent upon certain conditions. HW Wellness, a Pune-based packaged food company, reported a turnover of ₹164.38 crore in FY25. Marico's shares showed a slight increase, ending at ₹734.60 on the BSE.

