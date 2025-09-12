Russia's central bank has announced a one percentage point cut in its benchmark interest rate, bringing it down to 17%. This decision aims to support the country's economy as growth wanes and military spending on the Ukraine conflict drives up the budget deficit.

While inflation eased to 8.2% in recent months, the central bank maintains that inflationary pressures remain significant. The tension between lowering interest rates and high inflation reflects broader economic challenges as the finance ministry injects funds into defense and military recruitment, spurring economic growth despite high inflation risks.

Russia's economy displayed sluggish growth, declining from 1.4% in the first quarter to just 1.1% year-over-year. The budget deficit swelled to 4.9 trillion rubles for January through July, despite reduced oil and gas revenues. Yet, with low unemployment and rising household incomes, the economy remains resilient, supported by bond sales to domestic banks.

