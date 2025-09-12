Left Menu

Russia's Economic Balancing Act: Rate Cuts Amid War-Driven Inflation

Russia's central bank cut its interest rate to 17% to support a slowing economy as war-related spending increases the deficit. Despite inflation easing slightly, it remains high at 8.2%. Fiscal pressures continue, with defense and recruitment spending affecting growth and inflation in the Russian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:19 IST
Russia's Economic Balancing Act: Rate Cuts Amid War-Driven Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's central bank has announced a one percentage point cut in its benchmark interest rate, bringing it down to 17%. This decision aims to support the country's economy as growth wanes and military spending on the Ukraine conflict drives up the budget deficit.

While inflation eased to 8.2% in recent months, the central bank maintains that inflationary pressures remain significant. The tension between lowering interest rates and high inflation reflects broader economic challenges as the finance ministry injects funds into defense and military recruitment, spurring economic growth despite high inflation risks.

Russia's economy displayed sluggish growth, declining from 1.4% in the first quarter to just 1.1% year-over-year. The budget deficit swelled to 4.9 trillion rubles for January through July, despite reduced oil and gas revenues. Yet, with low unemployment and rising household incomes, the economy remains resilient, supported by bond sales to domestic banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

Tragedy on Gwalior Streets: Fatal Shooting Highlights Troubled Relationship

 India
2
UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

UP Government Acts to Safeguard Industries Amid US Tariff Crisis

 Global
3
'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

'Unfolding Allegations: The Utah Shooting Case Gripping a Nation'

 Global
4
Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

Bravery in the Line of Duty: The Tale of Anjana Krishna

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025