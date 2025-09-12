New Bus Route Over Khajuri Flyover Eases Delhi Traffic

In a decisive move to alleviate persistent traffic congestion in North-East Delhi, the Transport Department has announced a new bus routing plan.

Buses heading towards the Signature Bridge via Khajuri Chowk will now use the Khajuri flyover, an adjustment aimed at improving transit times and safety for commuters in the region.

Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the plan's potential to bring relief to residents, highlighting that the new route maintains regular service schedules and fares, thereby necessitating no immediate changes for daily passengers.

