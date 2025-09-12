Giorgio Armani's Legacy Spurs Bidding War Among Luxury Giants

Giorgio Armani's will has set off a potential bidding war involving luxury giants such as LVMH, L'Oreal, and EssilorLuxottica.

Despite Armani's historical reluctance to sell, the will outlines a strategy for selling up to 54.9% of the company, valued at between 5 billion and 12 billion euros.

With the potential sale, the fashion house could see a significant transformation while maintaining its commitment to Italian roots and style.