Boeing Defense Workers Extend Strike Into Seventh Week

Workers at Boeing Defense in St. Louis rejected the latest contract offer, extending their strike into a seventh week. The union demands better terms, while Boeing uses non-union workers and plans to hire replacements. No further negotiations are scheduled, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Boeing Defense employees in St. Louis continue their strike into its seventh week, following the rejection of the company's latest contract proposal. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 refused the offer on Friday, maintaining their fight for improved terms amid Boeing's strategic moves to maintain operations.

The IAM members, who play a critical role in assembling fighter jets and other military products, have underscored their dissatisfaction with the proposed retirement plan contributions and ratification bonuses, which they believe fall short compared to previous agreements. Union leadership emphasized the need for Boeing to respect the commitment and craftsmanship of its workforce.

Despite the stalemate, Boeing remains firm on its economic framework and has begun employing non-union workers to mitigate the strike's impact. Vice President Dan Gillian expressed disappointment at the workers' decision while indicating that no new negotiations are planned, and the company is proceeding with hiring permanent replacement workers.

