Boeing Fined $3.1 Million by FAA Amid Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a fine of $3.1 million against Boeing, citing a series of safety violations. The violations include issues linked to a January 2024 emergency involving an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 aircraft and interference with safety officials' independence.

The FAA uncovered numerous quality system violations at both Boeing's factory in Renton, Washington, and Spirit AeroSystems' facility in Wichita, Kansas, spanning from September 2023 to February 2024. These findings come in the wake of an incident where an Alaska Airlines MAX airplane, missing four critical bolts, prompted the grounding of MAX 9s for two weeks.

Boeing, under scrutiny for pressuring employees to overlook compliance standards, has 30 days to respond to these proposed fines. Meanwhile, the FAA continues with enhanced oversight of Boeing's operations and is reviewing whether to lift the current production cap on 737 MAX aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)