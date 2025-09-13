Laos Launches Nature-Based Tourism Plan to Boost Jobs and Forest Conservation

The Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has announced a new regulation to promote nature-based tourism in the country’s national parks and protected areas. The initiative, unveiled in Vientiane, is designed to stimulate small-scale private sector investment while protecting biodiversity and generating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

Incentives for Private Investment in Forests

The Decision on Tourism in Forest Areas creates a framework for tourism companies, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), to invest in eco-friendly projects inside Laos’ national parks and forest reserves. These projects are expected to create jobs, preserve natural ecosystems, and encourage partnerships between businesses and local communities.

The regulation is supported by a World Bank-financed business leveraging facility, part of the Lao Landscapes and Livelihoods Project. This facility will provide:

Advisory services for product development.

Training on sustainable tourism requirements.

Financing for small-scale infrastructure, marketing, and tourism development.

Strategic Role in Green Growth

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Kikeo Singnavong, said the move aligns with the country’s next National Socio-Economic Plan and its National Green Growth Strategy.

“Carefully regulated tourism development can bring great benefits in both employment and income generation for local people in forested areas, providing an economic incentive for them to conserve biodiversity and natural beauty,” Singnavong said.

Financing Options for Tourism Enterprises

The World Bank-supported facility offers three main types of financial support:

Planning and feasibility funding to assess potential tourism projects. Challenge funds targeting high-priority investment areas. Matching funds for marketing and product development.

The Department of Forestry will publish prospectuses inviting applications from tourism companies interested in operating in five national parks—Hin Nam No, Nam Et-Phou Louey, Nakai-Nam Theun, Phou Hin Poun, and Phou Khao Khouay—and three protected areas—Khoun Xe Nong Ma, Laving Lavern, and Yord Nam Mo-Phou Sam Soum.

Local Participation and Environmental Protection

Ms. Viengsamay Srithirath, World Bank Senior Country Officer for the Lao PDR, said the initiative ensures that communities benefit directly from tourism while safeguarding natural ecosystems:

“Under the business leveraging facility, companies can access funds and technical support to develop tourism that will benefit local people through jobs while preserving the environment’s natural beauty, provided they meet government standards and follow protected area management plans.”

The announcement was attended by representatives of the tourism industry, park officials, and local communities. Mr. Inthy Deuansavanh, president of the Lao Tourism Association, highlighted potential opportunities for investment in eco-lodges, guided tours, cultural experiences, and conservation-linked hospitality services.

Economic Potential of Nature-Based Tourism

The World Bank estimates that nature-based tourism could grow to contribute around 10% of Laos’ GDP and 10% of national employment in the coming years. The new programme is expected to generate significant opportunities, including jobs for 75,000 women, contributing to gender-inclusive development.

Toward Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

By linking private sector investment with conservation goals, Laos aims to position itself as a leader in eco-tourism in Southeast Asia. The initiative reflects a broader shift toward balancing economic growth with environmental protection while creating pathways for rural communities—especially women—to share in the benefits of sustainable development.